Big-hearted Sheffield mum’s donation for kids diabetes camp

A doting mum has dug deep to raise more than £1000 for a specialist diabetes camp for children after seeing her own daughter battle with the condition.

Killamarsh resident Rosalyn Handisides helped to raise £1,400 in support of the diabetes department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, which offers support to her six-year-old daughter Lottie.

The money, which was raised through a family fun day at Killamarsh Junior Club, will now go towards a specialist diabetes camp in Edale which is organised annually by the diabetes team and aimed at offering support to children aged eight to 16 with the condition.

Rosalyn wanted to do something for the department after Lottie was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes last Christmas and has been learning how to manage her own insulin injections ever since.

The caring mum said: “Lottie’s been absolutely fantastic since the day she was diagnosed. She tells her friends all about her condition and she just gets on and does her own injections at school. Something which has really helped Lottie is the fact that she has an older friend who also has type 1 diabetes. I think it’s good for children with diabetes to see how other people manage their condition. That’s why giving children with diabetes the chance to meet through things like the Edale camp is so important.”

Whilst at the camp, the children take part in activities such as abseiling and canoeing, the physical nature of which affects blood sugar, giving them the opportunity to learn how to manage their condition away from home.