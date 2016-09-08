Bid to improve work access for disabled people in South Yorkshire

Business bosses are being urged to attend free sessions aimed at helping employers to become more inclusive of disabled people.

The South Yorkshire Centre for Inclusive Living, based in Bentley, is hosting two sessions today entitled ‘Disability Equality Training’.

Those who attend will learn how to make reasonable adjustments in the workplace for disabled employees and receive a toolkit with resources to support you as an employer.

The events are being held as part of the SYCIL’s ‘One in Six’ campaign - a Big Lottery-funded projects aimed at helping disabled people and people with long term health conditions to get into the workplace. This initiative also follows the government’s ‘Disability Confident’ campaign to boose access into employment. The sessions will be held at Voluntary Action Rotherham on September 15 and Doncaster CVS on October 11.

Kim Beresford, project manager at SYCIL, said: “The department for work and pensions is running a ‘Disability Confident’ campaign for employers to help you recruit and retain disabled people and people with health conditions for their skills and talent. This will increase the number of high quality applicants for jobs and promote diversity in your workforce to better reflect your customers and community. Disability equality training will help you understand the meaning of disability, identify changes in work practice and be a more inclusive organisation.”

Visit www.sycil.org