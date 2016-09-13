Bawtry Hotel becomes chamber patron member after successful campaign to promote town

Bawtry’s Crown Hotel has become the latest patron of Doncaster Chamber after the two organisations worked on a successful campaign to promote the town.

Craig Dowie, managing director of the four star hotel, has been working with the chamber on a ‘place marketing’ campaign to raise Doncaster’s profile as the place to live, work and visit.

As a result, chamber bosses saw it as an optimum time for the two organisations to work more closely together and the hotel became the latest chamber patron.

Mr Dowie said: “Being a patron will allow us to effectively network with the other Doncaster Chamber patrons, and also host and be involved with key chamber events.

“I’m heading up the new place marketing board for Doncaster, and with this in mind, it seemed a great time to look at patronage with Doncaster Chamber where we will work alongside each other and other members to raise the profile and growth of business in Doncaster.

“Doncaster is buzzing with transformational projects including the iport, the Great Yorkshire Way, the HS2 rail college, the new Doncaster Sheffield Airport routes and the forthcoming PGA golf course.”

He added: “It’s a great time to do business and encourage inward investment on a regional, national and international stage.

“The Crown already has key strategic partnerships with other chamber members, including Doncaster Racecourse, Doncaster Rovers Football Club and the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, and the patronage will help us to continue to build our brand and venue as one of the best in Yorkshire.”

Dan Fell, chief executive officer of Doncaster Chamber, welcomed them to the team.

He added: “We are delighted to welcome the Crown Hotel as patron members – they are great advocates for what a great place Doncaster is to do business and we will continue to work alongside the team and other chamber members to keep growing the economy and ensure that Doncaster is recognised for its attractive investment opportunities.”

In 2013 the hotel won two Doncaster Business Awards for Marketing Strategy of the Year and Business of the Year under £3m turnover.

The business is also entering this year’s awards and the winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at Doncaster Racecourse on Thursday, December 8.

The Origin Broadband-sponsored event counts the Doncaster Free Press as an official media partner and it will be hosted by ITV’s Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins.

For tickets and further information about attending visit www.doncaster-chamber.co.uk