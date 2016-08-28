Bag a bargain and raise vital funds for Sheffield charity

Shoppers are invited to hunt for a bargain - while raising money for charity - during a car boot sale at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre.

All proceeds from the September 11 event in the Sainsbury’s car park will be donated to St Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield.

Set up on the day begins at 7.30am with the event open to the public from 8.30am to 11am.

Joasia Lesniak, corporate fundraising manager at St Luke’s Hospice, said: “Our first Crystal Peaks car boot sale was a massive success and we are confident that bargain hunters will be out in force again on September 11.

“As ever, we are grateful to Crystal Peaks for their continued and enthusiast support.”

Spaces are £6 if booked in advance and are limited to just 100 cars,

To reserve a place visit the Crystal Peaks customer care desk.