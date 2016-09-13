Appeal to save established Isle toddler group

A long running group for toddlers and their parents or carers is in danger of folding, unless new people are willing to step in to help keep it going.

Belton Toddler Group has run for many years within the village, providing welcome entertainment for youngsters, and a social get-together for their mums and dads or carers.

But the group will fail to continue running without new blood to take over the reins. Work commitments mean the current leaders are unable to carry on.

An urgent appeal has now been launched in a bid to keep the facility going for future children in and around the village.

Melanie Williams, who has been in charge of the group with her friend Claire, after taking over from Doreen Turner in 2010, said: “This is our last hope to find someone to take it over from us.

“We have a limited amount of time before we have to get rid of our toys and equipment and lose our booking slot at the pavilion.”

She continued: “The group has been running for many years and it would be such a shame for it to close.

“The group is very informal and it’s a great place for parents and grandparents to meet and have a chat.

“We have different toys out, the children have a healthy snack and drink and the adults have a cuppa.

“At the end of the session the children like to join in with some singing.

“We’ve had an increase in numbers recently, sometimes getting around 10 families a week.”

Currently, Belton Toddler Group holds its sessions in the village Pavilion on Wednesday mornings between 9.30 and 11am. Along with the general play there are singing and reading activities, and adults can enjoy a drink and chat with other parents.