Appeal for Dronfield residents to help police to reduce crime

Residents in Dronfield are being encouraged to do their bit to help police keep the neighbourhood safe.

The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team is looking for people who would like to set up, or want to join, a Neighbourhood Watch scheme for their area.

A special launch event is being held at Dronfield Civic Centre on Wednesday, September 21, from 7pm for residents to find out more about their local Neighbourhood Watch.

PC Sally Horner said: “The event has been set up for people to come along and find out more about the benefits of Neighbourhood Watch and to give any existing members a chance to meet up.

“Setting up a scheme in your area can help to both reduce and prevent crime.”