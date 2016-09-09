Accident closes major Doncaster road

Sheep Bridge Lane in Rossington is closed and there slow traffic in both directions between the Station Road junction and the Kestrel Drive junction as a result of the collision.

A major Doncaster road is currently closed, following a road traffic collision that took place earlier this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further information on this accident.

More to follow.

