A gorilla, lion, camel, mermaid, and a boat - ‘Noah’s Ark’ of items moved by Sheffield firm

A gorilla, lion, camel, mermaid and now a boat - one Sheffield’s best known removal entrepreneurs has shipped it all.

Jonathan Bramwell, aged 53, from Loxley, says he has relocated a ‘Noah’s Ark’ of unusual cargo in a removals career spanning a quarter of a century.

Huge boat delivered by Bramwell Relocation.

The Bramwell’s Relocation boss has recounted some of his most unusual jobs, in a bid to raise awareness of the breadth of unusual removal firms like his get asked to shift.

He said: “I’ve been lucky enough to have enjoyed a long removals career and now run a successful, family run firm that people know and trust. But you wouldn’t believe some of the things I’ve been asked to move.

“The hardest job without a doubt was a four metre tall steel giraffe made by local sculptor Jason Heppenstall and bought by a private collector. The collector liked the work so much, we had to go back for a life size lion, gorilla and then an elephant desk.”

He started his career in removals in 1992, when he was an antique furniture transporter, then moved on to household removals.

Over the next 26 years, Jonathan built up a major removal company in Sheffield, before selling it to a national firm.

Two years later decided he wanted to go it alone.

He said: “The sole intention for me was to make it a small, bespoke business, which exceeded my expectations straight away. A lot of my original clients come back and I’m always getting repeat business from new ones.

“We moved a family four months ago, who then came back to me because they needed a four metre enterprise dinghy moving - to be turned into a garden feature. You learn to expect the unexpected in this business, but nothing is impossible.”