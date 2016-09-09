9/11 Exhibition at West Bar Museum Sheffield

Sheffield's National Emergency Services Museum will stage a 9/11 memorial exhibit this Sunday.
Designed to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the attack on the twin towers, the exhibition will feature newspapers from the time, police and fire-fighter uniforms, helmets, badges and photos taken at the scene of the tragedy.Some of the items at the exhibit have been loaned from the New York City Police and Fire Museums.
Doors open at 10am and close at 4pm.
