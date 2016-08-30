The family of a youngster lifted to hospital for emergency treatment by the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance crew as a toddler, presented the charity with a thank you cheque for £6542.12 recently.

Daniel Clarkson of Everton suffered severe injury when, as a two-year old, he was kicked in the face by a horse and was airlifted to Bassetlaw Hospital.

His dad, Chris, and grandfather Peter, raised the cash by taking part in the Monte Carlo or Bust Banger Rally, a three day race that had to be done in a car bought for £300 or less. Daniel’s accident was 12 years ago and the family have raised over £12,000 since for the charity in total, with more efforts planned.