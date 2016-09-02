Local business races to the finish in business promotion stakes

With its myriad sponsorship opportunities and stunning venue for corporate hospitality Doncaster Racecourse welcomes a host of race and event sponsors each year and are proud to announce its latest partnership with local Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) supplier, Howcroft Industrial Supplies based on the Manvers Estate, Rotherham.

“We are delighted to welcome Allan Howcroft and his business to our race card for the first day of this year’s Ladbrokes St Leger Festival and also for another of our jump race meetings in November,” commented Abby Chandler Marketing Manager Doncaster Racecourse.

“Sponsorship can really pay dividends for businesses as the exposure delivered on the day is considerable. It’s a great way of raising business presence and also thanking those customers and suppliers that help to make your business a success.”

Allan, just as all other sponsorship clients, will enjoy one full page advert in the day’s racecard, his company logo displayed at intervals throughout the day on the big screen broadcast and on all monitors throughout the course and will also have the opportunity to choose the ‘Best Turned Out’ horse prior to the race and present a prize to the winning owner in the parade ring – an amazing opportunity for guests.

“We have hosted events at other sporting venues in the region but have never entertained customers, suppliers and staff at a horse race meeting before,” said Allan Howcroft Managing Director Howcroft Industrial Supplies. “Doncaster was the obvious choice for us and we are very pleased to have secured sponsorship during the iconic St Leger festival.

“We shall look forward to the entire occasion and to raising the profile of Howcroft Industrial Supplies in a whole new forum.”

A variety of corporate sponsorship packages are available throughout the racing calendar.

Further information can be found by visiting Doncaster Racecourse Sponsorship