LISTEN: Grenfell Tower charity single featuring Doncaster's Louis Tomlinson is released

A single to raise cash for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire has been released.

Doncaster's Louis Tomlinson joined the likes of Stormzy, Robbie Williams, Rita Ora and many more for a cover of Simon and Garfunkel's classic Bridge Over Troubled Water - and the single was released this morning.

The song also features Craig David and Skepta and was organised by Simon Cowell who lives in the same borough as Grenfell Tower where at least 79 people are missing presumed dead following the tower block inferno last week.

The song opens with a verse by Stormzy, who says: "I don't know where to begin / So I'll start by saying I refuse to forget you.

"I refuse to be silenced / I refuse to neglect you."

The London-born MC goes on to say, "That could have been my mum's house / Or that could have been my nephew", concluding, "I just hope that you're resting and free up there".

The song also features contributions by Labrinth, Brian May and Roger Daltrey, with lines also sung by Ella Eyre and Paloma Faith.

Who sings what on the Artists For Grenfell single?

Intro: Stormzy rap

When you're weary - Robbie Williams

Feeling small - James Blunt

When tears are in - Rita Ora

Your eyes - Craig David

I will dry them all - Dan (Bastille)

I'm on your side - Liam Payne

When times get rough - Emeli Sande

And friends just can't be found - Kelly Jones (Stereophonics)

Like a bridge over troubled water - Paloma Faith

I will lay me down - Louis Tomlinson

Like a bridge over troubled water - Labrinth

I will lay me down - Jorja Smith

Rap by WSTRN

When you're down and out - Leona Lewis

When you're on the street - Jessie J

When evening falls so hard - James Arthur

I will comfort you - Roger Daltrey

I'll take your part - Ella Eyre

When darkness comes - Anne-Marie & Ella Henderson

And pain is all around - Louisa Johnson

Like a bridge over troubled water - Robbie Williams, all voices

I will lay me down - James Arthur

Like a bridge over troubled water - Choirs

I will lay me down - Rita Ora