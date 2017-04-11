LISTED: Ten things Sheffield people hate about looking for a job

Looking for a job can be a frustrating process - and Sheffield residents have revealed their top 10 bugbears about finding new employment.

Research by employment website CV-library found that nearly two thirds of city residents - 60 per cent - admitted disliking looking for a new job.

The survey of more than 1000 people also highlighted the top 10 elements of the job search which candidates hate the most - from being hassled by recruiters, to tailoring their CV and cover letter.

The top 10 is:-

*Lack of response from recruiters (65.5 per cent)

*Long application processes (34.5 per cent)

*Vague updates from the recruiter (17.2 per cent)

*Finding a role in their local area (13.8 per cent)

*Being turned down at the final stage (13.8 per cent)

*Tailoring their CV and cover letter for different roles (10.3 per cent)

*Finding a role that meets their needs (10.3 per cent)

*Finding a role suited to their skill-set (10.3 per cent)

*Being hassled by recruiters (6.9 per cent)

*Having to attend interviews (1.1 per cent).

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, said: "Some of the taboos outlined in our research are unfortunately part and parcel of looking for work and simply can’t be avoided. Setting aside dedicated time to look for work will help to ease some of the pressures and often, exploring different avenues at once, can pay off."