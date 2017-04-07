LISTED: Road closures for Sheffield Half Marathon

Thousands of runners will take to the streets of Sheffield on Sunday for the Plusnet Yorkshire Half Marathon.

The scenic 13.1 route starts at Arundel Gate and makes its way out to the west of the city towards the Peak District before arriving back in town at the finish line outside the Town Hall.

The runners set off at 9.30am, with many raising thousands of pounds for good causes. As a result there will be a number of road closures.

Here they are:-

A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise) - from Brook Hill to Moore Street - closed 8.30am to 1.30pm.

A61 Ring Road (anticlockwise) - from Moore Street to Eyre Street - closed 8.30am to 10.15am.

A61 Ring Road (clockwise) - from Bramall Lane to Broomspring Lane - closed 8.30am to 1.30pm.

Arundel Gate - closed 4am to 1pm.

Backfields - closed 8.30am to 3.30pm.

Causeway Head Road - from Cross Lane to Dore Road - closed 9am to 12.30pm.

Charles Street closed from 4am to 1.30pm.

Charter Row (northbound) - from Fitzwilliam Street to Furnival Gate - closed 8.30am to 1.30pm.

Charter Row (southbound) - Furnival Gate to Holy Green - closed 8.30am to 1.30pm.

Charter Row (southbound) - Holy Green to Fitzwilliam Street - closed 8.30am to 10.15am.

Cross Burgess Street - from Cambridge Street to Pinstone Street - closed 4am to 1.30pm.

Cross Lane - closed 9am to 12.30pm.

Devonshire Terrace Road - from Causeway Head Road to Townhead Road - closed 9am to 2.30pm.

Division Street (eastbound) - Rockingham Street to Cambridge Street - closed 8.30am to 1.30pm.

Dore Road (eastbound) - from Causeway Head Road to Vicarage Lane - closed 9am to 12.30pm.

Ecclesall Road - from A61 Ring Road to Brocco Bank - closed 8am to 1.30pm.

Ecclesall Road - from Brocco Bank to Ecclesall Road South - closed 8.30am to 1.15pm.

Ecclesall Road South - from Ecclesall Road to Hathersage Road - closed 8.30am to 1pm.

Ecclesall Road South - from Crossroads to Millhouses Lane and Knowle Lane - closed 9am to 12.50pm.

Furnival Gate - closed 4am to 4pm.

Hathersage Road - from Whitelow Lane to Cross Lane - closed 9am to 12.30pm.

Hathersage Road - Cross Lane to Limb Lane - closed 9am to 12.40pm.

Knowle Lane - from Ecclesall Road South to Ringinglow Road - closed 9am to 12.50pm.

Knowle Lane - Crossroads between Hoober Avenue and Haugh Lane - closed 9am to 11.15am.

Limb Lane - from Rushley Road to Ecclesall Road South - closed 9am to 12.40pm.

Long Line - from Sheephill Road to Hathersage Road - closed 9am to 12.30pm.

Moore Street (northbound) - from Hanover Way to Fitzwilliam Street - closed 8.30am to 1.30pm.

Moore Street (southbound) - from Fitzwilliam Street to Young Street - closed 8.30am to 10.15am.

Moore Street (southbound) - from Young Street to Hanover Way - closed 8.30am to 1.30pm.

Norfolk Street - closed 4am to 4pm.

Pinstone Street - form Surrey Street to Cross Burgess Street - closed 4am to 4pm.

Pinstone Street - from Cross Burgess Street to Furnival Gate - closed 4am to 2pm.

Ringinglow Road - from Knowle Lane to Fulwood Lane - closed 9am to 12.50pm.

Rushley Road - closed 9am to 12.40pm.

Sheephill Road - from Ringinglow Road to Hathersage Road - closed 9am to noon.

Surrey Street - closed 4am to 4pm.

Union Street - closed 4am to 1.30pm.

Wellington Street - from Cambridge Street to Carver Street - closed 8.30am to 1.30pm.