Lifesavers need new volunteers

A vital rural lifeline is on the lookout for fresh blood to help it continue.

The Community First Responder (CFR) scheme that operates in Misterton and surrounding villages is in need of more volunteers to join the team and cover the local area.

When a life threatening emergency happens CFR volunteers can provide vital care before the arrival of the ambulance, including giving CPR and defibrillation in cases of cardiac arrest, which can greatly increase the patient’s chances of survival.

The Five Villages First Responder scheme covers Misterton, West Stockwith, Beckingham, Walkeringham, Gringley on the Hill and surrounding villages including Mattersey, Clayworth and Everton.

They have been in operation since 2004 and have attended over 2,000 emergency calls in that time, with over 140 of those in the last year alone. They are trained to give help to people suffering from medical

emergencies such as chest pains, breathing problems, strokes, severe bleeding, collapses and cardiac arrests. Community First Responders can be ‘on call’ from home for a few hours a week to suit them and the role is totally flexible. They work on a rota basis and will be activated by the Ambulance Emergency Operations Centre should a suitable ‘999’ call be made from the responder’s local area while they are on call. Because they live or work in their own communities they can often arrive first and begin care of the patient while the ambulance is on route.

The equipment responders carry includes an automated external defibrillator (AED), oxygen and other first aid equipment. They work in partnership with East Midlands Ambulance Service and training is conducted by ambulance service trainers to a nationally recognised standard. CFRs come from all different walks of life. Potential CFR’s need to have a caring attitude, be aged over 18 years, with a full clean driving licence and access to a car and live within Misterton or one of the surrounding villages and able to give a few hours each week to be on call from home or work.

Full enhanced criminal records bureau checks are carried out on all CFR’s prior to commencing training.

Anyone interested should contact group coordinator Martyn Johnson on 07909 001 226, email contact@fvfr.co.uk or visit the website for more information www.fvfr.co.uk.