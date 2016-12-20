Letting agency fined over £1,600 for management failures

Humanity Housing in Scunthorpe has been prosecuted for six breaches to management regulations and was fined £1,620 at Scunthorpe Magistrates Court.

Sadique Kamali, Director of Humanity Housing attended court and pleaded guilty to all six breaches of the Management of Houses in Multiple Occupation (England) Regulations 2006.

The breaches included:

Failing to take appropriate safety measures – there were missing fire alarms in the communal areas of the property

Failing to maintain common parts, fixtures, fittings and appliances – there were light fittings missing and a further one showing exposed wiring, the stair carpet had holes and badly worn, and a window in the communal area was rotten

Failing to provide waste disposal facilities – there was an accumulation of domestic waste in the rear yard

Humanity Housing was fined £200 for each of the six offences, ordered to pay £300 costs and a surcharge of £120.

In court, Sadique Kamali, said: “We manage the property and it was in multiple occupation. We had difficulties with the tenants and they would not let us in. We offered the tenants alternative accommodation but the tenants turned it down. There were no problems with the property before the tenants moved in. We don’t want to be in court and don’t want any problems. This property is going back to the landlord.”

Coun Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for governance and transformation, said: “Let this be a warning to other letting agencies that action will be taken if you are not meeting statutory regulations.

“When you are providing accommodation for people, you should ensure it is in a suitable condition and safe to live in. The rules are there for a reason.

“If you are ever unsure of your responsibilities as a letting agency, you can speak to the council’s Operational Housing Team who will offer advice and guidance.”