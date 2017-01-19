Leonne Weeks death: Detectives granted more time to question Dinnington murder suspect

A man suspected of murdering Dinnington teenager Leonne Weeks will spend his fourth night in a police cell - after detectives were granted an extension to keep him in custody for more questioning.

The 18-year-old Dinnington man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday in connection with the killing of the 16-year-old girl who was stabbed to death.

The crime scene in Dinnington.

A court order granted this afternoon has given detectives a further 24 hours to keep the suspect in custody for further questioning.

A 26-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Tuesday has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Leonne's body was discovered on path close to her home off Lordens Hill in Dinnington at 10.55am on Monday.

The body was reportedly found just 20 minutes after a missing persons report had been filed.

A post mortem examination took place yesterday and found she had suffered multiple stab wounds.

In a statement, Leonne's family said she was "very much loved and will be missed by all of us."

Meanwhile hundreds of tributes have poured in on Facebook from relatives and friends.

Detectives are still trying to piece together what happened.

Temporary detective chief inspector Martin Tate said: “Leonne’s family have had their entire lives turned upside down over the last couple of days and are utterly devastated."

Anyone with information should please call 101 quoting incident number 256 of 16 January 207.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.