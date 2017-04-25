Legendary entertainer Joe Longthorne comes to the region

Legendary entertainer Joe Longthorne is to perform at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next month.

Joe will appear on Friday, May 12, and tickets are on sale now.

This talented artist began his career over three decades ago with appearances on Junior Showtime, followed by a grounding on the tough Northern club circuit. His big break came in 1981 when he was a finalist on London Weekend Television’s Search for a Star - this lead to appearances at the London Palladium with Bob Hope and The Talk of the Town.

A short time later, Joe received the Variety Club of Britain award as Most Promising Artiste of the Year. Television specials in the UK and USA followed. Joe’s repertoire of voices is endless and includes hundreds of the world’s top singers, however, he is perhaps best known for his impersonation of Shirley Bassey who has commented: “Joe can do me better than I can do myself.”

During his career, Joe has received gold and platinum discs for his albums, enjoyed sell-out concerts at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as touring Australia several times. Now, Joe is looking forward to new challenges, new songs to sing and new audiences to thrill.

Tickets are priced £22 each, with concessions £20 each. Booking fee may apply. Visit www.bathshall.co.uk or call 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.