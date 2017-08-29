Launch of new guide to combat loneliness in Doncaster

A guide to activities which will encourage people to get out and about has been launched in Doncaster by Robert Moore, owner of an at-home care company, Home Instead Senior Care.

The guide was launched to help combat elderly loneliness and celebrate the company’s second successful year in business.

The guide, called the WOW Guide (What’s on Where), has been compiled by Robert as he visited or heard about local groups and organisations which might be of interest to his homecare clients.

The first edition of the WOW Guide covers the Doncaster area and is now available at various locations including libraries, health centres and the Home Instead office at Queens Road Design Centre.

Robert is looking for more local events and groups to be featured in the next edition and is urging people to get in touch if they want to promote their local activities for the elderly.

Speaking about his motivation to produce the guide, Robert said: “My day job is all about arranging care for elderly people. But it’s not all about getting clients out of bed or getting them washed and bathed. What makes us different is the companionship and social stimulation that our caregivers provide.

“When I was researching local events, I realised just how active our local area is. Our second anniversary was approaching and I wanted to do something special to help the local community and our clients, and that’s when I had the idea to create a WOW Guide.

“As you can imagine, local groups are delighted to see their coffee mornings, lunch clubs, dance classes and support groups publicised so it’s a win-win situation.

“The groups will benefit, our clients and caregivers benefit and so do others in the area.

“We are interested to hear from more groups that would love to be featured in our guide, so we are encouraging people to get in touch.”

For more information and to obtain a copy of the WOW Guide, contact Robert Moore on 01302 369655 or visit the website www.homeinstead.co.uk/doncaster