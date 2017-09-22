Landmark Sheffield restaurant building up for sale

A landmark Sheffield building which houses a popular Thai restaurant has been put up for sale for £1.35 million.

Described in a property listing as 'one of the most prominent buildings in Sheffield', the building has been home to the Ban Thai restaurant for a number of years.

The Grade II-listed site stands near St Mary's Gate and was originally constructed in 1895 for the Sheffield Banking Corporation and underwent extensive conversion works in 1995 to provide two storey student accommodation above the ground floor restaurant.

A listing on a well-known property website states the restaurant is currently let to Chalwalit Chusoipin on a five year lease.

For more details contact Crosthwaite Commercial Limited on 0114 467 1566.