Landmark Sheffield hotel up for sale for £2.65 million

A landmark Sheffield hotel which has served the city for more than 40 years is up for sale for £2.65 million.

The Rutland Hotel on Glossop Road has been put on the market by the owners as they want to 'focus on other property interests'.

The four star hotel is listed on property website Rightmove with the description: "The Rutland Hotel was acquired by the current owners in 2002 and whilst they have refurbished the facilities and operate a good class full service hotel, they are the first to admit that they are from a property background with no hotel operational experience.

"They are now selling to concentrate on their property interests and the sale gives buyers a rare opportunity to acquire a large and superbly located privately owned Sheffield city hotel with great business development potential."

Along with the 63 bedrooms, the hotel also offers a conservatory restaurant which seats 40 people, lounge bar and parking space for 37 cars.