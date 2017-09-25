Labour vow to launch inquiry into 'Battle of Orgreave'

Labour has again vowed to launch a full inquiry into the 'Battle of Orgreave' during the the 1984 miners' strike.

Thousands of police officers and coal miners were involved in violent clashes at the coke plant on the border of Sheffield and Rotherham.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has frequently promised to launch a full inquiry into what happened after home secretary Amber Rudd ruled it out last year.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Brighton, shadow home secretary Diane Abbott reiterated Mr Corbyn' comments and said people involved in the clashes "deserve justice."

She added: "We finally had an inquiry into the Hillsborough tragedy thanks to the tireless campaigning of the people of Liverpool, with the support of my colleagues Andy Burnham and Steve Rotherham.

"As Labour home secretary I promise a full inquiry into Orgreave."