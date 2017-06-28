Krispy Kreme to open first store in Doncaster tomorrow

Krispy Kreme will open its first ever store in Doncaster tomorrow.

The new branch will be unveiled at 10am in the Frenchgate Centre - and there will be giveways and goodies with a Gold Card for the first person in the queue.

The card entitles the holder to a free double-dozen of doughnuts every month for a whole year

A spokesman said: "We're really excited.

"The store will open at 10am, with a Gold Card for the first person in the queue, goody bags for the first dozen people in the queue, as well as lots of fun activities and spot prizes throughout the day."

"Come by and say hello, we have something else apart from the most delicious doughnuts!"

It is the firm's second South Yorkshire opening in a week following the opening of a new branch in The Moor, Sheffield earlier today.

The firm currently operates over 80 stores across the UK and also has 850 cabinets with retail partners including Tesco and service stations Moto, Welcome Break and Roadchef.