"Kim Kardashian eat your heart out!" Full Monty star's Sheffield bum banner wows female fans

Full Monty stage star Gary Lucy has set the hearts of female fans fluttering - after sharing a huge photo of his bottom and announcing: "Kim Kardashian eat your heart out!"

The actor, who is currently wowing sell-out audiences at the city's Lyceum Theatre in a 20th anniversary stage production of the smash hit 1997 movie about a gang of stripping steelworkers, took to Instagram to share the photo of the poster.

The Footballers' Wives and EastEnders star's rear is currently looming large on a huge promotional banner in the city centre - and has attracted plenty of female admirers.

Sharing the picture on his social media account he wrote: "As the best touring production The Full Monty Play enters the last 10 days I thought I'd leave you with this #sheffield #thefullmonty #sellout," alongside the picture showing him wearing a pair of red, figure hugging briefs.

Fellow Instagram user "davina50" wrote: "Phwoar x" while keleye76 added: "Nice Butt @gary.lucy #juicylucy xx #bestshowever."

In response to the comments, he added: "Kim Kardashian eat your heart out #bigbutt

Based on his smash hit film and adapted for the stage by Oscar-winning writer Simon Beaufoy, this production also features Andrew Dunn, Louis Emerick, Chris Fountain, Anthony Lewis, Kai Owen and runs at the Lyceum until April 15.

American socialite and TV personality Kardashian famously "broke the internet" in 2014 with a photo which showed her with her hair tied up in a bun, wearing only a pearl necklace, a pair of earrings and black satin gloves, and with her bare back facing the camera, holding a sequined gown below her bare, oiled-up buttocks, while smiling broadly.