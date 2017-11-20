Jury sworn in trial of Sheffield dentistry student accused of preparing terrorist acts

The jury have this afternoon been sworn in the trial of a Sheffield dentistry student accused of preparing terrorist acts and possessing terrorist materials including a book called 'How To Survive In The West'.

The three-week trial for Mohammed Abbas Awan, 24, is now due to be opened at Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow morning.



Awan, who studies dentistry at the University of Sheffield, faces three counts under the Terrorism Act.

He is accused of committing or preparing acts of terrorism through the possession of a book called How To Survive In The West as well as a copy of a video called Commander Hamzah Zinjibary's Training camp.

Awan, of Huddersfield, is also accused of sourcing materials with a view to committing acts against persons in the United Kingdom.

All three offences, which Awan denies, are alleged to have taken place on, or before, June 1 this year.