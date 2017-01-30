Jury sworn in at Sheffield child sexual exploitation trial

The jury has been sworn for a child sexual exploitation trial relating to 53 sexual exploitation offences, with evidence set to be given on events alleged to have taken place at a range of locations across Sheffield including two schools.

The charges relate to eight victims and the offences are alleged to have taken place between 2005 and 2012.

The jury was told this morning that they were due to hear evidence given concerning events that are alleged to have taken place at a range of locations across Sheffield including Castle Market, Victoria Court flats, Sheffield bus station, West Street, Handsworth Grange School and Firth Park School.

Judge Peter Kelson QC adjourned the case until Wednesday morning, to allow for legal submissions to take place tomorrow.

Amanda Spencer, 24, Matthew Whiteley, 23, Shane Whiteley, 29, Christopher Whiteley 22, Andre Francis-Edge, 24, and Taleb Bapir, 38, are charged with 53 offences relating to the alleged sexual exploitation of children in Sheffield.

Ms Spencer, formerly of Rotherham, faces 19 charges while Christopher Whitley, formerly of Sheffield, is charged with 20 offences.

Matthew and Shane Whiteley, both from Sheffield, face six and five charges respectively.

Mr Francis-Edge, from Tinsley, is charged with two offences and Mr Bapir from Sheffield, faces one charge of rape.