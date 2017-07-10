Join in the summer litter pick during Love Parks Week in North Lincolnshire

As part of Love Parks Week (July 14 to 23), North Lincolnshire Council is encouraging people to make their community one to be proud of by taking part in the summer clean up weekend on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 July.

A spokesman said: “Is your town or village having a fair, gala or competition this summer? The summer clean-up is the perfect opportunity to make sure you are ready.

“Rally your local community together to take part in a litter pick and make a difference.

“We are calling on local people, community groups, charities, sports clubs, businesses and town and parish councils in North Lincolnshire to come together and help clean up the area.”

As well as the summer clean up, NLC is supporting Love Parks Week with a range of activities. This year’s Love Parks Week is an opportunity to demonstrate just how much our country loves parks.

To take part in the summer clean up or to find out more about activities taking place get in touch on 01724 297775 or email neighbourhoodservices@northlincs.gov.uk.