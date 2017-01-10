Jobs blow for South Yorkshire window firm

More than 80 jobs are at risk after a South Yorkshire glazing business firm ceased trading.

Yorkshire Windows, which is based at Hellaby in Rotherham and has showrooms in Sheffield, Leeds and Lincoln, confirmed yesterday that it had ceased trading.

The firm, launched in 1980, said all 84 employees had been served notice of redundancy and ‘steps are being taken’ to deliver existing retail customer orders.

“The company’s high standards have been recognised through the joint awards of the Which? Trusted Trade and Secured By Design certifications, which independently validate the integrity of the company as a reputable business,” said a spokesman for the firm.

“In recent years, however, as well as being an extremely well known and respected name in the retail sector, Yorkshire Windows has also expanded its work in the commercial sector and it has been the pressure of late and even non-payment of debt from clients in that area of the business that has forced the company to cease trading. The current state of the market made it unviable to remain in the commercial sector.”

The spokesman described Yorkshire Windows as the region’s ‘leading home improvements company’, having manufactured and installed double-glazed windows, doors, conservatories, orangeries, roofline products, garage doors and Elite Composite doors.

The firm’s website said it had served more than a million customers during its history, including Sheffield Council, and was recently recognised with the Which? Trusted Trader and Secured By Design certifications.

The last accounts for Yorkshire Windows showed it had an £11.1m turnover in 2014 and a gross profit of £2.1m but had made an operating loss of more than £700,000 that year. In 2013, it made a £43,000 operating loss.

Yorkshire Windows was based at Hellaby Industrial Estate and its Sheffield showroom at Meadowhead in Norton opened in 1989.