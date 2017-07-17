Jet off around the world with Lakeside Village this summer

Doncaster’s Lakeside Village is set to take shoppers on a globe-hopping adventure this summer, as the retail outlet shopping centre is transformed into a different destination every week.

From the laid-back vibes of Australia to the tropical shores of Jamaica, the centre is set to undergo a makeover each weekend of the summer holidays, revealing a new beach themed location, complete with interactive entertainment, activities and street food vendors.

“It’s set to be our best summer season ever,” said John Magee, centre manager at Lakeside Village.

“Our shoppers will be amazed at the interactive entertainment and mouthwatering street food we’ll have on offer every week – providing a taste of global destinations right here in Doncaster.”

The fun takes off this weekend, on Saturday July 22, with a trip Down Under to Australia.

Visitors will have the chance to put their wave-riding skills to the test on the Surf Simulator (available Saturday July 22 only) and sample some Australian BBQ tucker throughout the week, too.

Next, on Saturday July 29, the centre transports shoppers to Jamaica, with a live steel band performing on the day, as well as well as plenty of tasty Caribbean treats to tuck into during the week.

Saturday August 5, the fun then jets over to India, for a Bollywood-themed extravaganza. There’ll be Indian-inspired street food to enjoy and on the Saturday, live Bollywood dancers.

It’s Italy next – the home of pizza, pasta and romance. Shoppers can have their photo taken in the Lakeside gondola, indulge in tasty Italian treats throughout the week and have a go at making a masquerade mask on Saturday August 12.

Hopping back over the Atlantic Ocean, Lakeside Village goes all American and makes a pitstop at the great U.S.A on Saturday 19 August for a basketball shootout, as well as American-style streetfood throughout the week.

And finally, the summer season rounds off on home shores. Visitors can bask in the last of the summer sun on the Lakeside beach deck chairs, pitch their skills against friends and family at the seaside game stalls and tuck to a portion of fish and chips.

John added: “There’ll be something to suit shoppers of all ages and, of course, you can pick up your summer holiday essentials while you’re here too – with special offers and incentives available for people visiting each weekend and joining us on our adventure.

“We’re really excited, we can’t wait to transport our shoppers around the globe this summer – it’s going to be out of this world!”

Visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk for details.