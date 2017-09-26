It will be all light on the night for Doncaster Superkids winners

All our Doncaster Superkids success stories are set to receive a light fantastic extra prize.

Visit Doncaster have invited 11 awards winners to be VIPs at November 18 town centre Christmas celebrations.

Superkids judges have made their choice - but who are award winners?

Sponsors are still invited to support categories covering Dynamic Fundraiser, Enterprising Star and Wonder Writer. Current supporters include Doncaster Children’s Services Trust, ​Refurnish, Tommee Tippee, Atherton Godfrey, Total Finance Options & Solutions For Cleaning.

Goody bag sponsors are also sought for this year’s bigger​ and better promotion, ​presented by Doncaster Free Press.

The event honour​s​ ​tomorrow’s citizens, talented youngsters who support our community ​overcome adversity, bravery and go one step further for the greater good of all. Charity close to our heart, Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust Scanner Appeal, will receive proceeds.

Countdown is now on for ​deserving ​children to shine at special awards ceremony​, organised with and held at associate partner Frenchgate Shopping Centre, on October 11 from 6.45pm to 8.30pm. Amazon are headline sponsors.

Superkids hostess Apprentice star Frances Bishop

Special awards​, hosted by the area’s BBC TV The Apprentice star Frances Bishop, will recognise and reward excellence among our under-18s. “I am so pleased to be invited to host this years Superkids Awards and looking forward to meeting all the children and sharing their stories.”

We’re also celebrating kids of yesteryear with special category, presented by Frenchgate ahead of the centre’s forthcoming 50th anniversary.

More than 70 young achievers were nominated for categories covering ...

Math Marvel

Fearless Bravery

Dynamic Fundraiser

Enterprising Star

Technology Whizz

Wonder Writer

Mighty Performer

Super Sports Star

Extraordinary Inspirer

Super School

Golden Child

Frenchgate Shopping Centre marketing executive Matthew Owen said: “The team here at Frenchgate Shopping Centre are extremely proud to be supporting the Superkids awards.

“We hold the Doncaster community at the heart of everything we do and, as such, feel Superkids awards are the perfect platform to celebrate the region’s most amazing and outstanding children.”

Amazon UK Services Ltd community relations manager Neil Williams said: “Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking.

“Here in Doncaster, we have three state-of-the-art fulfilment centres and, as in every other community in which we operate, we support great causes on our doorstep.

“We’re proud to support Doncaster Superkids, to be able to honour​​ ​tomorrow’s citizens, the academically talented youngsters who support our community, overcome adversity, are brave and go one step further for the greater good of all.

“Our community work is focused on helping children succeed – and this is a great way to celebrate their success”.

Dining offers have come from Cosmo and Shake n Burger with doughnuts thanks to Krispy Kreme with prizes supplied by Debenhams Personal Shopper, Wilko’s, WH Smiths, Smiggle, Patiserie Valerie and Sheffield International Venues while charity raffle prizes have been donated by Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Debenhams Personal Shopper, Domo and Sheffield International Venues.