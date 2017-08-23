Isle schoolfriends hold garden party for LIVES first responder charity

South Axholme Academy students Molly Warr, 12, Elizabeth McCallum, 12, and Caitlin Bradwell, 13, have been spending their summer holiday taking part in the Humberside Police Liefstyle project under the name Besties 105.

Their aim is to raise money for the first responder charity LIVES.

So far they have organised a garden party (pictured), a bake sale and are hosting a sponsored swimathon on September 3.