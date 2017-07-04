Isle schoolboy entertainers hit the bright lights

A young singer and guitarist from Haxey stormed a recent talent competition, and his win will allow another schoolboy star to achieve a dream.

South Axholme Academy pupil Freddie Halkon was the youngest competitor in a recent Class Act competition in Scunthorpe. But his rendition of Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill was loved by both judges and audience, and he achieved second place.

Of the £500 prize money he won, £250 is for his school to utilise.

It was decided the money will help Y8 pupil George Grattage to go to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to perform.

Both Freddie and George are members of the Duck Egg Theatre group that meets each week in Scunthorpe.

Freddie’s mother, Eleanor Halkon, said: “Freddie did really well considering the age and quality of other competitors. It’s lovely that the money he won can help another young talent get the chance to perform.”

Scott Barlow, associate head at South Axholme Academy said Freddie’s was “an amazing achievement for a Y7 student as all other finalists were Y10 and above”.

He added: “George Grattage has gained a place in the cast for the Duck Egg Youth Theatre Production for Edinburgh Fringe Festival. George will work with professional playwrights, directors and producers. It will cost £600 for George and his brother Joseph, in Y6 at Epworth Primary Academy, to go to Edinburgh.”