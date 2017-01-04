Search

Isle Rescue appeals for home for Alfie

Two-year old American Bulldog Alfie needs a new home for the New Year. Mandy Lythe of Isle Rescue said: “Alfie is affectionate, well-behaved and a big favourite here. He needs to be an only pet in a home with older children, and is neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped. Call 01427 728705 or visit www.islerescue.co.uk.”