Isle academy recognised for helping pupils gain cultural understanding

An Isle school has received further recognition for the work is does to help pupils gain cultural understanding.

St Norbert’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy in Crowle has been working hard to secure the reaccreditation of their British Council’s International School Award, which was confirmed last week.

The award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education, helping pupils to gain the cultural understanding and skills required for life in the world today.

A community group including three staff members, a governor and ex-pupil visited Malealea in October this year. A book of images and letters from the pupils at St Norbert’s travelled to Malealea and these are being replied to at present.

Ex-pupil, Charlotte Geddes, performed a gymnastic dance routine which the community thoroughly enjoyed. Band, Junk Funk, playing with handmade instruments, then entertained, together with the local school choir.

From the donations received at their harvest festival and from the community, the group were able to sell Wonderbags for a discounted price of 70 Rand (£4.50) instead of the normal price of 600 Rand (£35.50).

Cooking over an open fire causes serious environmental and health problems in Africa and around the world, affecting mainly women and children. The Wonderbags provide a safe cooking method for those who have no other choice. Wonderbags help to reduce the carbon footprint, minimise deforestation and reduce the number of deaths caused by smoke inhalation and burns. This provides families with healthier lifestyles and enhances their quality of life.

A total of five Wonderbags were purchased on one day and a further 25 purchased during the week. The donations also enabled the group to construct a shade netting area which will be used to increase food security in the school garden and also to purchase fuel wood trees and peach tree saplings. These were all planted by the group before they left. The group also experienced meal times at the school with maize pap being served up from stocks of aid provided by the World Food Programme.