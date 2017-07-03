Is this Britain's cheapest fry-up? Doncaster cafe sells full English breakfast for ONE POUND

A Doncaster cafe is claiming it sells the cheapest full English breakfast in Britain - with a morning fry-up priced at just ONE POUND.
Around 600 punters a week tuck into the full-English breakfast at the Number One cafe in Spring Gardens in Doncaster town centre - meaning owners Heather Smith and Carl Welsh can still make a profit.
The meal - a sausage, rasher of bacon, poached egg, beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, mini hash brown and slice of toast - dwarfs a £21.50 five-star hotel fry-up slammed last year by food critic Giles Coren.
He said brekkie at the Macdonald Randolph in Oxford was the “worst meal” he had ever been sold.
Carl started flogging the cut-price fry-up after seeing TV hotel guru Alex Polizzi explain how low prices can increase turnover.
Mum-of-three Heather, 53, said: “It’s been a hit. Builders see it as great value for the most crucial meal of the day and parents with a lot of kids can eat for next to nothing.
“Homeless people can get a meal each day. It doesn’t take long to raise enough change to get £1.
“We’re still making a profit. We make a marginal gain from breakfast, and more people get a meal.”