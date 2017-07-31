Is Doncaster home to Britain's messiest cars? Share your photos and you could win £100 of vouchers

When it comes to our cars we always start with the best intentions. However, it’s not always easy to keep them spick and span, and all too often our car interiors become a dumping ground for takeaway packets, spare clothes and empty coffee cups.

With almost half of UK car owners now too lazy to wash their own cars*, even the outside of our car is at risk off looking shabby too. Car leasing experts, UK Carline, is calling on residents of Doncaster to submit pictures of their messy car for the chance to win a £100 Amazon voucher. This could be their vehicle, or a picture of someone’s car that they know, where either the interior or exterior is looking particularly messy.

Jonathan Nolan, general manager at UK Carline, said: “It happens to the best of us, we get a coffee to go and promise ourselves to dispose of it as soon as we leave the car. Next thing you know the cup holders are overflowing and our car interior is looking like it’s seen much better days!

We launched this light-hearted competition to discover the messiest cars in the country - completely judgement free! We’re looking for messy cars inside and out - whether it’s a car which has become a second wardrobe for its owner or one that hasn’t seen a bucket and sponge for a long time. We’re looking forward to seeing the entries and awarding one lucky winner the prize.”

Do you, or someone you know, have a particularly messy car? Do you get embarrassed when a co-worker asks for a lift or get a taxi to a date so you don’t have to clean out your car? If this sounds all too familiar, then submit your photo here http://www.ukcarline.co.uk/news/britains-messiest-car/ to be in with a chance of winning a £100 voucher to spend on Amazon.

For full T&Cs and to enter the competition visit: http://www.ukcarline.co.uk/news/britains-messiest-car/

Competition ends Monday August 14, 2017, at noon .