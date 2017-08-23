Is Britain's best pub in Doncaster?

The hunt is on to find Britain's best pubs - and Doncaster drinkers are being urged to put forward their favourite watering holes for top honours.

As the deadline for entries for CAMRA’s national Pub Design Awards approaches, pub-goers are being encouraged to nominate their favourite local with an outstanding building design by September 23.

Held in association with Historic England, the awards recognise high standards of architecture, refurbishment, conservation and construction and are open to all pubs in the UK.

Buildings can be nominated by anyone - whether they are a landlord, pub company or simply an admiring local.

Last year, two Doncaster pubs were named among the best in Britain in a book celebrating the country's historic bars.

The Plough in Doncaster town centre and the Coach and Horses at Barnburgh were among 260 pubs from across the country featured in Britain's Best Real Heritage Pubs, a guide to the nation's favourites, put together by CAMRA.

The book focused on pubs where interiors have barely changed over the last 50 years or which have special features and rooms of major national significance.

The competition includes five categories:

* New Build - for entirely new built pubs

* Refurbishment - can range from a complete gutting and replacement to an enhancement of what was originally there

* Conversion to Pub Use - Where an existing building is converted to pub use

* CAMRA/Historic England Award: This award, sponsored by Historic England, is usually given for work which conserves what is good in the pub to ensure its future for generations of customers

Joe Goodwin Award - Named after the late CAMRA chair Joe Goodwin - is reserved for outstanding refurbished street-corner locals

Sean Murphy, CAMRA’s Pub Design Awards coordinator says: “The Pub Design Awards aim to showcase the very best in architectural design.

“These prestigious awards help raise the profile of numerous pubs that exemplify the very best of Britain. Individually, they each tell a story of huge potential and dedication, regardless of whether a pub is a new build or a much-loved heritage pub restored to its former glory.”

To enter the competition or to find out more information, simply visit: http://www.camra.org.uk/pub-design-awards-online-entry.

Entrants may be required to provide additional photographs and plans of the building, so the pub licensee should always be made aware of and approve the entry.

All entries must be received by 23 September 2017.