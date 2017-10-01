INTERNATIONAL NEWS: At least one person dead during multiple knife attack in French train station

At least one person has died this afternoon in a knife attack at Marseille's St Charles train station.

Unconfirmed reports suggest a second person might have died and there are multiple injuries.

The male assailant has now been shot dead by security forces.

The attacker reportedly shouted Allahu Akhbar before lunging at passengers.

Police have not yet confirmed if the incident is being treated as a terror attack.

France's Interior Minister, Gérard Collomb, said he was immediately travelling to the scene.