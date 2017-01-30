Inspired by TV’s Strictly Come Dancing? Sizzling Latin dance classes in South Yorkshire could be for you

Sizzling latin and ballroom dances from the tango to cha cha cha are to help Shiregreen residents step up their activity levels.

New free ballroom class Strictly Shiregreen is being funded by Sanctuary Housing as part of the Energise Shiregreen project to boost residents’ health and fitness.

Anyone aged over 18 is encouraged to try out the free one-hour dance classes at United Reformed Church, in Valentine Crescent, Shiregreen, every Sunday from 11.30am until 26 March.

Sheffield-based Razzamataz Theatre Schools, which is running the sessions, hopes to attract locals who have been tempted by the glamour and fun of BBC talent show Strictly Come Dancing, many of whom may not normally exercise.

Those taking part will learn a different type of ballroom or latin dance each week with the chance to focus in more depth on their favourite, ranging from the samba and tango to traditional steps of the elegant waltz and energetic jive.

Melanie King, Sanctuary Housing’s neighbourhood partnerships manager for Shiregreen, said: “Dancing is a fun way to exercise, whatever your age. We hope these Strictly Shiregreen sessions will be a popular way of getting residents on their feet and becoming more active, even those people who don’t normally take part in sport.”

Energise Shiregreen is part of Sanctuary’s wider Love Sport programme, in partnership with Sport England, which is taking place in neighbourhoods across the country and aims to engage more than 2,250 residents in sport and fitness activities.

Sanctuary’s commitment to the five-year programme has been match-funded by Sport England, through National Lottery investment, to help deliver the sport and activity sessions.

To find out more about activities available through Energise Shiregreen or Love Sport, email neighbourhoods@sanctuary-housing.co.uk