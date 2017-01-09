Inquest into death of Doncaster stabbing victim opens

An inquest into the death of a 26-year-old man who was fatally stabbed at a Doncaster property has opened this morning, following the death of the transgender woman accused of his murder.

Senior Coroner Nicola Mundy opened the inquest into the death of Eric Flanagan at Doncaster Coroners' Court.

Coroner's Officer Ronald Sneddon said: "The circumstances of this are that he was the victim of an assault at Surrey Street on the 15th of November.

"The injuries were very serious and he was admitted to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

"He died in hospital in Sheffield on December 16."

Following the opening of the inquest, Mr Flanagan's body has now been released to his family, who are understood to be planning a burial funeral.

His inquest has been adjourned until July this year.

Transgender woman Jenny Swift, aged 49, was arrested and appeared at Doncaster Magistrates' Court charged with attempted murder in connection with the assault on November 17, and was then remanded into custody at HMP Doncaster.

Following Mr Flanagan's death South Yorkshire Police confirmed the case had been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service to upgrade the charge to murder.

However, Swift, of Seaforth, Liverpool, was found hanged in her cell at HMP Doncaster, a private men's prison, in the early hours of December 30.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment on the current status of the investigation, following Swift's death.

A spokesman for the MoJ confirmed that they were aware that Swift was transgender when she was remanded into custody at the prison.

In documentation used by the police, crown prosecution service and the coroners' court, Swift is referred to as Jonathan, which is her registered name.

Her name had not been legally changed by the time she died.

Swift's inquest also opened at Doncaster Coroners' Court this morning, when it was confirmed that a police investigation into her death ruled out any suspicious circumstances.