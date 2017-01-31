Indian restaurant celebrates its first birthday with charity night for hospice

An Epworth business is celebrating its first birthday by hosting an authentic Indian charity night.

Owner of The Curry Leaf, Omar Farooque, is a big believer in giving something back to the community which is why he chose to support Lindsey Lodge Hospice by hosting a special evening on Sunday, February 5, from 6.30pm to 10pm.

The hospice in Scunthorpe has to raise £2.5 million a year to provide a vital service to local people with life-limiting illnesses such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease and heart failure.

“We want to do something special celebrating our first year in business and what better way for people to enjoy delicious, locally-sourced food along with authentic entertainment and raise funds for a worthy cause at the same time,” said Omar from Scunthorpe.

“Business has been fantastic and we have grown a regular custom base, as well as gaining new custom. We now have a team of eight full-time staff and around four part-time staff.

“I’m a big believer in supporting local and I buy all my ingredients from North Lincolnshire butchers, green grocers and even vineyards as we sell Somerby wine.”

The Curry Leaf, on the High Street of Epworth, will offer a three-course meal including side dishes cooked to perfection for only £25, along with live entertainment and a tombola.

“Our secret is imaginative combinations of ingredients and spices that are exciting to the eye and more importantly to the palate,” added Omar.

“We believe in giving our customers the best food experience possible – so come along and enjoy a night to remember whilst raising funds for a fantastic cause.”

Omar hopes to raise £1,000 for the hospice on Burringam Road which offers an all-round service including day care, 24–hour in patient care, therapies, emotional support and lymphoedema care.

“We appreciate the effort Omar and his team have put into organising this night and we are sure it will be a hit,” said Sharon Tune from Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

“It costs the hospice £4.80 every single minute to run; therefore we are thankful for the generosity and support of local businesses such as The Curry Leaf.”

The menu on the night is as follows: for starter’s onion bahji, sheek kebab and chicken tikka cooked in chef’s special sauce, main courses include lamb aziz and chicken tikka masala with a side dish and sundries and for dessert there will be coffee and a slice of cake.

If you would like to book The Curry Leaf Charity Evening, call the restaurant on 01427 873535.