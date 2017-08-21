In the Saddle: Who stole my horse? Alyssia!

I'm loving the six week holidays so far - no more trying to muck out the horses before mad-dash school runs for us. It's wonderful. It's the best time of the year, despite the weather for August being a bit of a let-down.

My daughter and I are taking full advantage of the holidays with our lazy starts to the day and plenty of riding and competitions to boot. It's been a time for play dates and catch up with friends and family too.

Alyssia, my 8-year old daughter, has really been progressing in her riding on her amazing first pony, Jasmine (Jazz). We've been enjoying river bank riding together on our horses and canters on grass verges.

However, the taller she gets we can see she is starting to out grow our pony. I'm determined to keep Jazz as long as we can as she's an absolute angel. I trust her completely with my daughter from going alone to catch her in the field to picking her feet out and riding out in a fast canter hacking out.

More recently my daughter has been showing a bit too much interest in my horse April. April is around 15.2hh and has always been very kind sharing a great bond with Alyssia.

After our lovely hacks out around the village - Alyssia has been asking to get on my horse when we return home. She's been quite keen to ride her on her own without me holding my horse. As these few steps have turned into a wander round the paddock practising walk and halt, she asked to have a ride on the small lane outside our home.

So, we decided to surprise daddy who was sat in the front room enjoying a bit of peace and quiet for us. We popped round to the front of the house and Alyssia tapped on the front door with her whip.

Imagine his surprise when his little daughter was sat on my big horse! We did laugh but in reality she really is starting to want to steal my horse.

I'm not sure how long it will be before we are fighting who rides her. Hopefully I've got a few years yet.