Improving Page Hall still a work in progress

Things are not all 'on the up' in the Page Hall area. Many residents are still feeling the tensions around over-crowding in the community.

David Blunkett controversially commented on the 'boiling' tensions rising between the Roma and local residents three years ago, stating that the Roma community needed to 'change their behaviour'.

Rubbish left at the bottom of Bolsover Road, Page Hall

Glen Williams, 53, of Ellerton Road, is one of many residents, he says, who feel 'disgruntled' at hearing reports that the area is improving.

He said: "Anybody who has lived here for ten years or more knows there is a bad atmosphere between the Roma-Slovacks and local residents. We are not happy."

"There is still a lot of tension between the Roma and local people and you can feel it coming to a breaking point."

He added: "It has infuriated me personally to hear that the area is improving, when there is rubbish piling up in the streets every night

Bolsover Road, Page Hall

They are having parties while four or five in he morning, screaming and shouting, and the Police does nothing about it. "

Local government have invested resources into the problem of over-crowding. Page Hall's terraced two-up, two down properties were being severely over-filled in 2013 but since then a selective licensing programme, introduced by Sheffield City Council, has helped improve standards and limit the number of people living in houses. Some of the Roma have also returned home after not finding work and it is estimated that around 3,000 remain.

According to Mr Williams: "It costs the council £400,000 a year to clean up Page Hall. They come and clean all the rubbish off the streets at 8 o'clock, 9 o'clock in the morning. but by 5 or 6 the following morning it's exactly the same again. This is the real state of Page Hall."

He said: "This is basically fly-tipping, and I want to know how many Roma have been arrested for this in the last year?"

Page Hall Shops, Bolsover Road

Councillor Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for housing at Sheffield City Council, said: “We know there are still challenges in the area and we’ve been doing a lot of work there, including work with housing.

Last month we took a landlord to court for failing to meet his obligations in the area and we will continue to take firm action on this. We have also been working with local schools and with health partners and all of this has helped us develop stronger links with the community. We will continue to work together.”

Rubbish piling up on the corner of Ellerton Road, Page Hall

