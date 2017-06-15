"I've done it!" Doncaster man who dressed as fish finger claims part in Tim Farron's downfall as Lib Dem leader

A Doncaster man who dressed as a fish finger and took 300 votes from Lib Dem leader Tim Farron at the General Election has said he was behind him quitting.

Paul Anthony Ellis, who changed his named to Mr Fish Finger and dressed as the breaded snack during the campaign, was celebrating victory after Farron announced his decision to step down yesterday.

In a series of tweets, Mr Fish Finger claimed that his decision to stand against Farron in the Westmorland and Lonsdale constituency had played a key part in the politician's decision to step down.

He wrote: "Tonight I am the most happiest fishfinger on the planet.

"I set off to oust Farron - I lost the battle but won the war and sank the Timtanic."

"Corbyn tried to scalp May! May tried to scalp Corbyn. Neither won. I went for Farron and won! I should be PM."

And taking inspiration from classic sitcom Only Fools and Horses he added: "In the immortal comedy words of Del Boy & Rodney 'we've only gone and bloody done it' thanks to the Codpaign Bream."

Mr Ellis polled more than 300 votes after going head to head with Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron at the General Election last Thursday.

The local man, who changed his name to Mr Fish Finger by deed poll, was met with rapturous cheers when it was revealed he had polled 309 votes in the Cumbrian constiuency.

He finished fourth and last in the vote, with Mr Farron collecting 23,686 votes to claim a majority of 777.

Mr Fish Finger with Tim Farron (left).

Crowdfunders raised the £500 deposit so Mr Fish Finger, whose address is listed as being in the Don Valley constituency, could stand against Mr Farron.

It came after a 'poll', launched by the now closed-down Twitter account @SkipClaus, which claimed people had more confidence in a fish finger leading the country than Mr Farron.

If he had won, Mr Fish Finger had vowed to conduct any related business dressed as the breaded snack.

In his "manifishto" He wrote: "Even though I have only been in Pollocktics for a short while, I am fully codmitted to making Brexit work for the Codstituents of Westmorland and Lonsdale."

Other pledges included free fishing rods for everyone, no tax on chip shops and restaurants, more fish fingers on hospital menus and free fish for NHS staff.

He added: "If we had enough codidates to stand in every codstituency, we would not make manifishto promises that we can’t keep. "We would, however, make a firm codmitment to hake Britain great again by making all MPs pre-qualify before standing for election.

"All codidates should pass a swimming test, and – once elected – must wear kipper ties and cod pieces for offishal duties."

Announcing his decision to stand down yesterday, in a statement, he said he was "torn between living as a faithful Christian and serving as a political leader."

He said he should have dealt "more wisely" with questions relating to his faith during the election campaign, including his views on gay sex.

Possible successors include former ministers Sir Vince Cable, Jo Swinson, Sir Ed Davey and Norman Lamb.