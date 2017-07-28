Hunt for missing woman with links to Sheffield

Police are searching for a 31-year-old woman with links to Sheffield who has not been seen since last week.

Sherena Begum, aged 30, was last seen in Helford Place in Milton Keynes at about 7.30am on Friday, July 21.

Sherena is Asian, slim, with black hair, and it is possible she may be wearing a head scarf.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said officers believe 'Sherena may have travelled to Sheffield'.

LPA Commander for Milton Keynes, Superintendent Yvette Hitch said: “If anyone sees Sherena or has any information about her whereabouts call 999 in an emergency or in a non emergency call 101 and quote the reference for this investigation which is 43170216716.

“Sherena, if you are reading this appeal, please make contact with your family or the police so we know you are safe and well.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43170216716', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.