Hundreds of cyclists set to ride out in Sheffield city centre

Hundreds of cyclists will ride out through Sheffield at the weekend as part of a campaign to boost the number of bike friendly areas in the city.

The 2017 Big Ride is being organised by Cycle Sheffield who are lobbying the council to increase the number of cycle lanes around the city.

A previous Cycle Sheffield event.

Hundreds of people are set to ride around the city centre, starting and finishing at Devonshire Green, from 11am on Saturday as a show of support for the cause.

Ian Carey, chair of Cycle Sheffield, said: "Cycle Sheffield invites people to attend and make our local politicians sit up and take notice.”

The event is part of a wider Space for Cycling national campaign, coordinated by Cycling UK, which is lobbying for councils to take action on three key issues:-

*Plan a full network of cycle-friendly routes

*Invest a minimum of five to 10 per cent of the local transport budget in cycling

*Build the network using the most up-to-date high quality design standards.

Cycle Sheffield is specifically calling for Sheffield Council to make cycling part of the transport infrastructure.

Mr Carey added: "For years the council have said good things about developing a cycle network, but have done very little to make it happen. Well designed cycling infrastructure, similar to what is now being developed in London, is proving to be a boost to the economy.

"People cycling to work are more healthy, get there quickly and are more productive. Sheffield needs to take cycling seriously.”