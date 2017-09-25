Hundreds hit streets for major Doncaster town centre arts event

Hundreds hit the streets of Doncaster as a major arts event lights up the borough's streets.

Giant illuminated wheels were the centre of a public arts event across the town centre called The Colour of Light, with volunteers from across the borough taking part.

The Colour of Light outdoor arts event in Doncaster town centre

It followed on from last year's Clash of Drums outdoor extravaganza, and saw a number of great multi-coloured wheels in a procession through the town, accompanied by music.

The show was backed by an arts council for England grant, and finished up at Sir Nigel Gresley Square, in front of the Cast theatre.

The performance involved major planning in the town centre. A number of roads were closed to traffic throughout the evening as the entertainment moved from Cleveland Street, Wood Street. and finally to Waterdate, with parking suspended on all sections of the route.

A spokesman for Cast said there would be another major outdoor public arts event next year

They said: "We will have something else like this next year. The last one in a three year funded project."

Many of those who attended the show on Friday night praised the entertainment and were looking forward to next year's offering.

Mark Degnan, from Epworth, said: "Fantastic night and show , world class and I do mean that. Great support from the public."

Caroline Barrass added: " Brilliant night - spectacular show! Thanks so much to all involved - we were so lucky to have this world tour come to Doncaster."

Bryan Glover said::"World class entertainment for Doncaster well done all concerned."

Julie Walker, of Mexborough, said: "It was fab. After a confusing slow start it just got better and better."

Laura Gill-Wilkins added: "It was brilliant ! so glad we decided to go."

Ann Stton, of Adwick, described the event as a 'brilliant night' She added: "It was an amazing show for all ages."