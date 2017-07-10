Honest Sheffield workers hardly ever pull a sickie, according to new figures.

Research revealed just 22 per cent of workers in the Steel City took a day off in the last year when they could have gone to work.

Sheffield was the third lowest city in the UK behind Bristol and Edinburgh.

Of those that have called in sick when they weren’t, the top reason for doing so was because they had other plans with 37.5 per cent, while 33 per cent said they were simply too tired.

The survey was conducted by job search website CV-Library based on 1, 300 responses.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, said: "It’s positive to see many workers in the city aren’t pulling ‘sickies’, though it’s clear some are still too many workers taking unnecessary sick days.

"While it might seem like a good idea at the time you should always consider how your decisions can have a wider impact on your team and workload."