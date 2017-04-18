History uncovered at sites around Sheffield

Secrets of the past have been revealed within a total 78 new areas of historical interest just discovered in stretches of South Yorkshire’s woodland.

Archaeologists’ surveys have found interesting historical assets at 13 wooded sites, some of which date back to the medieval era.

All the surveyed land is owned by Yorkshire Water and includes Langsett Wood near Barnsley, Underbank Reservoir woods and Rivelin Valley near Sheffield.

The utility giant wants to understand more about the history and heritage of its ancient woodland so that it can be well protected.

JB Archaeology Ltd worked on the sites, with other local groups and specialists.

There is new data based around the once critically important WWII training area on the edge of Langsett Woods.

During the war, troops undertook bomb and weapon training there, and protected the reservoir from a dambuster type bombing raid.

It also features the remains of the nineteenth century North America farmhouse which was used as target practice by military tanks during wartime.

At Redmires Reservoir woods in Sheffield, the Grouse and Trout Inn was demolished, demonstrating changes within a few decades.

Geoff Lomas, recreation and catchment manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We want to do our best to be a responsible landowner and one way we can do this is to conserve the ecology of woodland that we own for future generations to enjoy.

“Lots of these places have a rich history and it’s nice to think that this will be preserved for posterity’s sake.”

Survey results have been shared with the Historical Environment Record offices. These public archives hold information that is an important starting point for anyone interested in archaeology, built heritage and the history of an area.

Dinah Saich, Principal Archaeologist with South Yorkshire Archaeology Service, said: “This project has doubled the number of archaeological assets that we know of in the surveyed woodlands.

“As well as adding to our knowledge of the historic development of these areas, it is good to know that the results will help Yorkshire Water to manage and conserve these assets in the future.”

Police close down pub in Sheffield city centre

Sheffield gang member handed ban

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Sheffield

Majority of Sheffield children get a place at preferred primary school

Sheffield disability claimant ‘was asked why she had not killed herself’ during assessment

Three teenagers arrested in Yorkshire on suspicion of murder after man stabbed to death

Police warning after four ‘heroin deaths’ in South Yorkshire

’WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS!’ - Fans react as Sheffield United are crowned League One winners

Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal thanks ‘amazing’ fans after Owls’ battle at Loftus Roa

REGIONAL NEWS: Mum jailed after three-year-old boy found wandering streets naked and covered in faeces