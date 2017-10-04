Helping Doncaster to grow and be a better place in which to learn, work, live and care is the thinking behind a new approach to getting things done in the borough.

Doncaster Growing Together (DGT) has been developed by Team Doncaster – the partnership bringing together public and private sector organisations as well as the faith and voluntary sectors.

DGT is a set of concrete plans for now and big ideas for the future looking at four key themes as its cornerstone – learning, working, living and caring.

Each theme has aims and goals as well as progress underway and key highlights.

By harnessing the creativity, innovation, experience and skills of Team Doncaster partners and Doncaster’s communities and business sector, DGT sets out a road map to help the borough achieve and make the most of the work that has been taken to date and the opportunities that lie ahead.

Mayor Ros Jones, Chair of Team Doncaster and Mayor of Doncaster who outlined DGT at Council last night (Thurs), said Doncaster Growing Together is a blueprint that will guide the work of partners and, at its heart, is encouraging local communities to help in the borough’s future success.

“Doncaster is a great place and I am proud to call it my home. Doncaster has a determined spirit about it and now is the time to encourage all of us to have a stake in making our borough grow in all sorts of ways,” she said.

“Team Doncaster has been pushing forward in working together to develop how we can come together for the good of the borough. Doncaster Growing Together is an invitation for everyone in Doncaster to get involved and help shape our future.”

Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber said: “Partners from both the private and public sectors have been cooperating on a range of levels over the last four years to bring success to Doncaster. Across the Team Doncaster there are now robust critical friend relationships in place that have a real emphasis on getting things done and on doing the right things for the businesses and people of Doncaster. Our economy is growing and this new plan helps to set the climate for continued business growth. DGT helps us to seize our enviable opportunities and make them count now and over the foreseeable future.”

To help share DGT’s vision and plans, a short animated video has been produced which can be viewed via Doncaster Council’s website: www.doncaster.gov.uk/growingtogether

Using the hashtag #DoGreatThings and #DoncasterGrowingTogether DGT is encouraging local communities and individuals to get involved.

A prospectus outlining the themes and key information about DGT is also available to view online.